MILTON — In April, the Milton Food Bank at the HandUP Foundation provided food items to 350 local families in need.
As she prepared for a distribution Wednesday at the food bank, HandUP Foundation Assistant Director Patti Snyder said the 350 families served marked an increase of approximately 75 over the average.
She expects the number of families served by the food bank will swell to 400 this month.
The first of two monthly distributions was held on Wednesday, with another planned to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at the foundation on Willow Street.
"We have been blessed to be able to do this for the community for many years," Snyder said. "We have been seeing a rise."
She said that rise is due to so many businesses shutting down or furloughing workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There's worry when it comes to food," she said. "People worry, they panic."
The food bank receives items from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Conagra, Weis Markets and numerous area churches and individuals.
"The First Presbyterian Church (of Milton), they provide all of our fresh produce, potatoes," Snyder said. "This week... they purchased fresh chickens. (Those served by the food bank) can pick up (the chickens) at Fetter's Meats. Fetter's donated some chickens."
She expressed gratitude to everyone contributing to the food bank.
"We are very thankful for the support that we receive," Snyder said. "We have church groups that come to volunteer to get the food together."
She also noted that Woodforest National Bank also provides volunteers to assist with the food bank.
Susan Clark, a bank employee, was among the volunteers assisting with the food bank on Wednesday.
"(The bank) encourages us to volunteer in the community," Clark said. "I'm really glad to be working with the food bank."
According to Snyder, families who visit the food bank receive two or three kinds of meat, a case of Chef Boyardee products, produce, pasta and other related items.
The food bank accepts donations of the following items: Cereal, peanut butter, tuna, macaroni and cheese dinners, macaroni, canned fruit, ketchup, diapers, grocery gift cards for baby formula and milk, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, deodorant and razors.
Financial contributions to the food bank can be made online at handupfoundation.org.
For more information on the food bank, call 570-742-3000.
