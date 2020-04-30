HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health updated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code Wednesday. Positive cases, with cases by ZIP code in parentheses, are as follows.
Northumberland County, 92 (Sunbury 41, Milton 15, Shamokin 11, Mount Carmel 7, Northumberland 6, northern end - Muncy 7)
Union County, 33 (Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 7)
Snyder County, 33 (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
Montour County, 47 (Danville 27)
Lycoming County 61 (Williamsport 18, Jersey Shore 16, Muncy 7)
Columbia County, 283 (Berwick 155, Bloomsburg 64, Orangeville 30)
Note: ZIP codes cross county lines in some cases.
