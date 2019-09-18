NEW BERLIN — The upcoming open house at SUN Area Technical Institute will allow people to explore and find a career path that’s just right.
The annual open house will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the SUN Area Technical Institute, 815 Market Str., New Berlin. Call 570-966-1031 or visit www.sun-tech.org for more information.
Doug Bertanzetti, assistant director, said prospective students and their families are welcome. Visitors will be encouraged to explore programs available. Maps would be provided, Bertanzetti said, but so would student tour guides for families who would rather take a guided tour.
Middle school students were not an uncommon sight at the annual open house, Bertanzetti said, and added that middle school was not too early a time to look toward the future.
“We’ll get ninth, 10th, 11th graders here too,” he said. “Especially those who really have a focus on their careers.”
Bertanzetti said the 316 students at SUN this school year were the largest class ever. They are from the Mifflinburg, Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Shikalemy districts. Arrangements can be made, Bertanzetti said, for home-schooled students or students from outside the five sending districts to attend.
“Average, Leave it Behind” was the academic theme for the recently-started school year. The classrooms of the New Berlin-based facility were busy with students endeavoring to do just that.
“In the world today, you’ve got to be above average to stand out and be competitive in the job market,” Bertanzetti said. “The more competitive you are, the better chance at employment and the better chance at better-paying jobs.”
Bertanzetti said it was safe to conclude that the SUN ATI students of today would be able to reap the benefits of what many believe will be an economic uptick in the region thanks to improved highway transportation.
Dental Health Tech programs would be showcased during the open house. Instructor Dottie Randler said SUN ATI instruction was like a series of stepping stones to a variety of dental careers. They could include anything from being a dental hygienist to oral surgery to orthodontics.
“If they pursue this career and go out and have ‘proven work’ for two years, they can sit for a certified dental assistant position,” Randler said. “They can earn money while they are working toward that.”
Advertising Arts and Design was among the certificate programs, indicating successful students were ready to enter the field of graphic design. Much, but not all, of the instruction is done digitally.
“We do graphic design, photography, illustration, web page design and animation,” said Kim McBride, instructor. “Some of it is hand drawn.”
Students were working on various graphics during theri morning class. They were also painting cement statuary provided by SUN masonry students which would be sold at the open house as a fundraiser.
“We will use the profits for field trips,” McBride said. “We go to the Philadelphia Art Museum in the spring.”
Traditional vocational programs will also be on display at the open house, including precision machining, criminal justice, eletronics, welding and many others.
Instructor David Hauck had the attention of his students totally engaged in the automotive area. They then got busy with mounting and balancing auto tires on rims. Bertanzetti noted opportunities for work exist even while a student.
