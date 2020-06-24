WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC welcomed Kyle Hubler, D.O., orthopaedic surgeon specializing in total hip and knee replacements, to the Musculoskeletal Services team in the Susquehanna Region.
Hubler received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his medical residency at Memorial Hospital, York, and his fellowship training in adult reconstruction and orthopaedic trauma from Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
He is board-certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgeons.
