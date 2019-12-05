Attempted homicide charges bound over for court

MILTON — A Sunbury resident accused of being the trigger man in a Nov. 10 shooting along Elm Street in Milton had all charges filed against him bound over for court on Wednesday.
Ricky Pearson, 22, of 446 Race St., Sunbury, appeared before District Judge Michael Diehl for a preliminary hearing on felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault riot, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and simple assault with a deadly weapon.
He was represented in the hour-long hearing by Attorney Michael Suders. Diehl ultimately ruled that all charges should be bound over for court.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident in Milton started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Antonio Carpenter, 24, and Deionte Sherrell, 23, arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
Neither Whitesel nor the witness were identified in court papers or during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing. Two weeks ago, police confirmed Whitesel is the victim in the case.
Both Carpenter and Sherrell have also been charged in connection with the incident. On Nov. 20, Sherrell waved his right to a preliminary hearing. Carpenter’s hearing has been continued until Dec. 18.
Ulrich and Engleman both testified on Wednesday, along with Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, Cpl. Dan Embeck and Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Josh Herman.
Ulrich testified that he was dispatched at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 10 to Elm Street, where he found Whitesel lying partially in the roadway.
“He was conscious, alert, he was talking,” Ulrich said. “He indicated he was shot. He was able to identify the person who shot him as Ricky.”
The witness also identified the shooter as “Ricky,” Ulrich testified.
Whitesel was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where Ulrich said he has had at least seven different surgeries to treat various injuries sustained as a result of the shooting.
Ulrich said Whitesel sustained a leg fracture after being shot twice in the leg. He was also shot in the torso and had a bullet lodged in his spine.
After having surgery to have the bullet removed from his spine, Ulrich testified that Whitesel suffered from brain swelling and “additional severe medical complications.”
Whitesel is now recovering and has been interviewed by Ulrich.
“(Whitesel) was able to tell us exactly what happened,” Ulrich testified. “He said he has known (Pearson) for years. At one point, they had dated the same girl.”
Ulrich said Whitesel and Pearson are friends on Facebook, and Whitesel showed Ulrich Pearson’s Facebook page while naming him as the shooter.
Through interviews with Whitesel and the witness, Ulrich said he learned details of the altercation that occurred over a hat earlier on Nov. 10, with Carpenter and Sherrell.
During that altercation, Embeck testified that Carpenter “sucker punched” the witness.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, Ulrich said the victim called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
Zettlemoyer testified that video surveillance footage from a nearby apartment building where Carpenter’s mother lives shows Carpenter, Sherrell and Pearson together prior to the alleged shooting.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, Ulrich testified that Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness.
“(Whitesel) saw his friend getting two on oned,” Ulrich testified. “(Whitesel) said, at that time, (Pearson) pulled a firearm.
“(Whitesel) called (Pearson) a (derogatory name) and said ‘you’re not going to shoot me’ and then shots were fired,” Ulrich added.
According to court documents, the witness reported fighting with Sherrell and Carpenter as they exited a car. As the witness ran away from the scene he heard four or five shots being fired and saw Whitesel falling to the ground.
Embeck and Engleman testified that witnesses reported seeing the three suspects fleeing the scene in a black Audi.
Herman testified that he spotted the Audi along Water Street in Lewisburg a short time after the shooting occurred. He activated his vehicle’s lights and sirens, with the Audi fleeing onto Route 405.
The vehicle sped up when we were in front of Bucknell View Trailer Court,” Herman testified. Eventually, he said a Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department vehicle pulled in front of the Audi, with the car coming to a stop off the side of the road and the three suspects emerging with their hands in the air.
Suders, who called no witnesses to testify during the hearing, argued the charges against Pearson should be dropped as the witnesses to the alleged shooting were not called to testify.
However, Ulrich and Engleman both testified that all of the noted witnesses have agreed to testify when the case goes to trial.
Suders also questioned the incident which occurred in the apartment, prior to the shooting.
“Witness one challenged Carpenter and Sherrell to come back and duke it out,” Suders noted.
He also said Whitesel appeared to be the aggressor in the case.
“Even if it was name calling... shots fired is a much higher return of force,” Julia Skinner, Northumberland County assistant district attorney, said in response to that claim by Suders.
Suders also argued that the possessing instruments of crime charge against Pearson be dropped as it was not illegal for him to have a weapon he was found to be in possession of when apprehended.
Pearson, Carpenter and Sherrell all remain locked up in the Northumberland County Jail without bail.
