Coronavirus could impact municipal cash flow

MILTON — Milton's borough manager believes revenue coming in to the borough could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
While the deadline for filing state and federal taxes has been pushed back from April to July, Jess Novinger said she has received no official notification on whether the date to file local taxes has also changed.
If there is a change, or if individuals hold off on filing those taxes, she said it will impact the borough's revenue stream.
"Obviously, it would impact our spending," she said. "We would really have to curtail any additional spending, and it is concerning because we were anticipating being at a cash-flow deficit until April."
Novinger added that any purchases the borough needs to make may have to be delayed.
"This is all unprecedented and is new territory for everyone," she said. "I don't know what to anticipate."
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said it's too early to tell how coronavirus closures could impact tax revenue coming in to Watsontown.
In addition to the potential impacts on borough cash flows, the coronavirus pandemic is having other impacts on Milton Borough as well.
Milton's Department of Public Works and Recycling Center is closed until at least March 30.
With the Department of Public Works being closed, Novinger said crews are not able to prepare the community pool to open for the season.
"Typically, we would be advertising to hire people, our summer staff," Novinger said. "Our pool committee would be working on doing a fundraiser... All of those things have been put on hold. It's all being delayed at this point."
She is also exploring options to potentially hold borough council meetings online if the Centers for Disease Control continues to advise gatherings of not more than 10 people be held.
Jarrett is also monitoring the situation for potential impacts on council meetings.
"We are required, by state law, to meet once per month," he said. "I know some municipalities have been discussing teleconference. The sunshine law is an issue there.
"We have our fingers crossed by (the next borough meeting on) April 13 some of these restrictions have been lifted," Jarrett said.
Otherwise, he said Watsontown Borough is continuing to operate as normal. Those who are dropping payments off at the borough hall are asked to use a drop box which have been placed at the facility in order to limit public interaction.
"Other than that, we haven't changed our hours," Jarrett said. "Everybody is working."
He said the borough has taken steps to limit interaction among some employees in an effort to avoid spreading potential illness.
"Two of our guys, our electrical guys, they are not working together," Jarrett said. "They have split up, in case one becomes ill, the other can still work."
He also noted that less traffic has been passing through the borough over the last two weeks.
"Some of our restaurants are doing take-out only," Jarrett said. "Hopefully that will tied them over."
He did laud the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency for the work it has been doing throughout the situation.
"County EMA has been doing a great job keeping everyone informed," Jarrett said. "They have been sending emails about every day."
Novinger is encouraging residents to continue following the recommendations being handed down on the virus.
"We just ask our residents to stay home," she said. "The more people that can stay home, the sooner we can all be done being quarantined."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.