MIFFLINBURG — “Really different” was how one Mifflinburg Middle School student described the first day of school.
Lesi Sawyer, a seventh grader, said classes were held over five periods instead of the nine periods seen last school year.
Sawyer and classmates also have lunch outdoors rather than indoors. It is one of the times they may unmask during the day.
Teachers, Sawyer observed, taught from behind clear plastic shields. She noted that she’ll be able to get used to the changes “a little bit.”
Other middle school students found the masks a bit stressful but indicated they could get used to them.
“We had to wear masks all day,” one said. “We had 10-minute breaks but it was still really hard to breathe.”
Others said things went well but the masks were awkward. Figuring out lockers proved to be more problematic.
Students also noticed some of the physical changes, where the offices have been changed and ceilings have reflected the environmental system upgrades at the middle school.
They also observed teachers were busy sanitizing surfaces during the school day.
