LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) recently announced its awards presentations would be combined with a potluck meal.
Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, so that the community potluck meal may be set up. The meal will follow at 3 p.m. said Pattie Arduini, SVES president, with the awards presentations to start at about 4 p.m.
Arduini said some people think it odd that the SVES, a secular organization devoted to personal ethics and responsibility away from religion, would meet in a church building. She acknowledged that some people have had unfortunate experiences in church communities. But that was not the case with Beaver Memorial, which made the space available to the SVES.
“We share the so many common values,” Arduini said. “They graciously gave us a place to meet Sundays.”
Arduini said Richard Nye would receive the SVES Volunteer of the Year award. She noted he had been with the organization since its founding three years ago and has committed himself to living the values of Ethical Humanism and to help the community thrive.
“If we were giving gold stars for attendance, Rick would be getting a gold star,” Arduini said. “He seldom misses being with us on a Sunday. He does it all.”
Arduini said Nye makes the coffee, serves as greeter, moves tables and chairs and prepares snacks.
Arduini said Regina Russell, president of the Central Susquehanna Chapter of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, would receive the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Activism Award. Russell is often seen at public events dressed as the Statue of Liberty and also been a champion for LBGTQ community and incarcerated people and their families. Russell was also credited for putting on the annual ACLU banquet in the fall.
Nye credited the SVES for giving him a chance to make his corner of the world a little better.
“One of our tenets is that we elicit the best from other people, then it makes us a better person,” Nye said. “With this award I’m getting, I’m thinking that the society is eliciting the best from me, and hence I am becoming a better human being.”
Nye noted that respect for the value of each human being was a tenet of Ethical Humanism which he has learned to apply even if he did not necessarly agree with an individual.
Russell noted that the Ethical Society had been around for a long time and was happy for recognition for morals and ethics.
“I’ve tried to live a good life,” Russell said. “I try to live a life knowing that if I leaved this planet tomorrow, I feel very good about myself and the things that I have done.”
Russell said the SVES and the ACLU work toward the same goals including maintaining civil rights and civil liberties. She added that the SVES has tried to help people restore personal qualities which may have been lost over time.
“They have gone into education and housing,” Russell said. “You name it and there isn’t anything they haven’t done.”
Russell credited Felix Adler, the 19th Century founder of the Ethical Culture Movement, for his “out of the box” thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.