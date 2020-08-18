WILLIAMSPORT — Bloomingrove Road will be closed between Cemetery Road in Loyalsock Township and Grampian Boulevard in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for a pipe replacement project.
On Thursday, Aug. 20, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Bloomingrove Road to replace a pipe. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
A detour using Cemetery Road, High Street, Market Street and Grampian Boulevard will be in place.
Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
