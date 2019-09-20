I’ll admit I was a bit shocked when I read a recent report in which Jimmie Johnson was quoted as saying he was “favoring more years” of competition in NASCAR’s top series. When Johnson signed his most recent contract, through the 2020 season, I assumed the now 44-year-old driver would call it quits at the end of his contract.
As Johnson’s long losing streak — dating back to June 2017 — has continued, I figured it would be even more likely that 2020 would be the final season of competition for the seven-time champion. After all, champions Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart both retired from full-time competition at around that same age.
Although I firmly believe Johnson is capable of winning a couple of more races before he calls it a career, I would like to see him go out on top of his game. I don’t want to see him slog around in an uncompetitive fashion for years like drivers such as Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip did.
Gordon and Stewart both won races in their final seasons of full-time competition. Gordon won his second-to-last race in the No. 24 at an event at Martinsville which made him eligible for the championship headed into the 2015 season finale in Homestead. He ended up finishing the season third in the standings.
Stewart won at Sonoma in 2016, his final season of NASCAR competition.
Both have continued racing since. Gordon filled in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a handful of races during the 2016 season and he was on the overall winning team in the 2017 24 Hours of Daytona. Stewart continues to race — and win — in sprint cars.
Although I don’t want to see Johnson retire as he and Kevin Harvick are the final drivers close to my age who are still racing, I do want to see him go out on top. It would be nice to see Johnson win a Cup race in his final season, and not spend another year — or more — running uncompetitively. He needs to know when the time is to walk away so a seven-time champion doesn’t become a laughing stock for being uncompetitive.
Even after Johnson retires from the Cup series, he has stated he wants to continue racing, much like Stewart has.
Johnson has been quoted as saying he would consider racing an IndyCar on a road course, and he has made it clear he would like to enter some sports car races.
Although I question whether a 40-something driver could be competitive in his first attempts to race an IndyCar, I would love to see Johnson continuing to compete in sports car races.
The sports car racing schedule isn’t as grueling as the NASCAR Cup series schedule, and I could see Johnson being very competitive in sports car competition if he signs with the right team.
I consider Johnson to be one of NASCAR’s all-time great drivers. In fact, his seven championships — including an unprecedented five in a row — have resulted in me placing Johnson at No. 2 behind Richard Petty on my list of all-time great NASCAR drivers.
If Johnson could find success in other forms of racing — such as by winning big endurance races like the 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring or 24 Hours of Le Mans — he would move into serious contention for being one of the greatest automobile racers of all time.
Whenever Johnson steps away from NASCAR competition, there will be no shortage of drivers looking to replace him. I have Kyle Larson, Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith on the list of drivers who would be good fits to step into the 48. But potential Johnson replacements will be explored when he formally announces his retirement.
