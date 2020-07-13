LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be holding a Community Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19.
Participants will be provided with a list of hints to downtown Lewisburg locations where they will find a clue, which they will use to unscramble a secret word.
“Before we closed, the museum was preparing to offer a new, fun camp, Behind the Scenes Lewisburg, which would take children to some of their favorite community locations for a behind the scenes look at those organizations,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM Director. “Unfortunately, COVID changed our plans, but we hope the scavenger hunt is a fun way to get people out of their homes and exploring their community.”
The first three correct submissions will win a prize.
“We know some families are still feeling hesitant about being indoors and in public spaces,” said Anna Lightman, LCM Visitor Services coordinator. “But, with the help of our community partners, we have specifically designed the scavenger hunt to be outside so families can safely social distance but still enjoy a fun activity.”
The Community Scavenger Hunt is sponsored by a grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation to provide summer programming for children and families.
The program is free, but registration is required.
The Museum plans to reopen its doors exclusively for members July 23-25 and for the public starting Wednesday, July 29 with adjusted hours.
For more information about the LCM and to register for the scavenger hunt, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
