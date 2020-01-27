LEWISBURG – The American Red Cross North Central PA Chapter received a $10,000 grant from the Southern Tier Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
This grant will support the purchase of an American Red Cross disaster trailer to benefit the residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. The disaster trailer will enable the Red Cross to quickly respond to local disasters and reassure distressed clients that their immediate needs will be met. These trailers will be equipped with bedding, cots, comfort kits, clean up supplies and functional items such as walkers, wheelchairs, privacy screens and ramps.
On hand to receive the award were Thomas Szulanczyk, executive director, American Red Cross North Central PA Chapter; with Southern Tier Regional Advisory Board members Todd Ross, chair, and Vice-Chair Lise Barrick.
“We are so grateful for the generous donation from Southern Tier Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” Szulanczyk shared. “The support of our community partners enables the Red Cross to help communities throughout Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties to prepare, respond, and recover when disaster strikes.” he added.
