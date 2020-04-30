WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced public housing authorities will receive more than $8.1 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher program as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I am pleased that Pennsylvania will receive more than $8.1 million to help our public housing authorities provide safe, clean, reliable housing to the communities they serve," said Casey. "The CARES Act provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program, including $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs).”
The following local public housing authorities in Pennsylvania will receive this funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:
Lycoming County Housing Authority, Williamsport, $63,054
Sunbury Housing Authority, $22,382
Shamokin Housing Authority, $19,314
Northumberland County Housing Authority, Milton, $51,358
Union County Housing Authority, Lewisburg, $65,848
Montour County Housing Authority, Danville, $12,434
Snyder County Housing Authority, Middleburg, $20,662
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.