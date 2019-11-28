MILTON — A sense of hope is rising from the ashes following Tuesday's fire which caused extensive damage to Bethany United Methodist Church.
"We have hope for tomorrow," Bill McNeal, the church pastor, said Wednesday as he stood outside of the church.
"The building was not destroyed," he said. "Today is a day of hope, looking at the future."
The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. when Milton Police Department Curt Zettlemoyer spotted smoke coming from the building.
Milton Fire Department Chief Joe Stump said approximately 75 firefighters from across Northumberland, Union, Lycoming, Snyder and Montour counties responded to the blaze.
While the building is damaged, McNeal said the condition is not quite as bad as what was initially anticipated. The church roof is damaged, and the ceiling has some damage.
Stump said there's smoke damage throughout the building. One of the church's stained-glass windows also broke in the fire.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal inspected the site Wednesday morning. McNeal said an investigation into the blaze is ongoing.
Church member Mike Longenberger said on Tuesday the church lights flashed off during Sunday's service. He said an electrician left the church at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after inspecting the electrical system and reporting finding nothing wrong with it.
After an insurance adjuster finishes inspecting the site, McNeal said the church will be able to remove all items which can be salvaged.
"Then, we will go into the rebuilding phase," he said.
McNeal does not yet have a timeline on how long it may take to rebuild the church.
The congregation will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church on Upper Market Street to discuss future worship plans.
The congregation will then worship with those at St. Andrew's on Sunday.
After that, McNeal said the congregation will be looking for space to rent or utilize to hold worship services until the church building can be restored.
"We will not give up," he said. "One of the greatest things we have is togetherness."
The Rev. Larry Leland, superintendent of the Lewisburg District of the United Methodist Church, was one of several area pastors offering support to McNeal on Wednesday.
Leland said he was in Muncy when he started receiving texts and phone calls from other pastors alerting him to the fire.
"My primary role is to do what I can to walk alongside Pastor Bill and the congregation," he said.
Leland noted that he's impressed with the sense of hope which continues to emanate in the wake of Wednesday's fire.
"That hope is going to take them a long way together," Leland said. "Best of all, God is with us."
Jilline Bond, the president of the Milton Ministerium who is also on the pastoral staff at Revival Tabernacle, said the ministerium will continue to do everything it can to support Bethany.
In addition to several pastors rushing to the fire scene on Tuesday, Bond said three local pastors contacted her on Wednesday to offer support to Bethany.
She noted that one pastor offered to put McNeal in contact with someone who can assist with restorations to the church organ, which is likely to have sustained some damage in the fire.
McNeal said the organ was installed in the early 1900s and is one of only three of its kind in existence.
McNeal offered a special thanks to the emergency responders who worked to douse the church fire, as well as pastors and community members who have been offering words of support since then.
A special account individuals can make donations to to support the church will be established in the near future, McNeal said.
The church was built in 1882 and has gone through extensive renovations over the past 10 years.
