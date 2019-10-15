MILTON — Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) touched on a number of issues facing the nation in a recent interview granted to The Standard-Journal and The (Shamokin) News-Item.
Today, we take a look at some of those issues and where the senator stands.
Syria
Republicans and Democrats have criticized the president’s decision to pull American troops from the northern part of Syria. Fellow Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, issued a strongly worded statement to that effect.
Casey said he too found the decision to abandon an ally in the region disturbing.
“I think that decision was wrong for two reasons,” said Casey. “One, wrong from a strategic national security point of view. If we’re going to, as the president has, take an action which is more likely to result in ISIS reconstituting itself and therefore threatening not just the people within Syria or the region, but become a threat to Americans — as ISIS made it clear they want to kill Americans and threaten our security.”
Casey also took issue with the lack of consultation involved in making the decision, evident from the barrage of criticism the president has received in the wake of the announcement.
“You should never make a national security decision that will affect our security and the security of the region and also has long-term ramifications for whether we’re a reliable partner in the context of fighters who have done great work for us and the world... You should never make that determination in the fashion the president did. It doesn’t mean the president doesn’t have the ultimate decision-making authority as commander in chief, but it should be done in a considered manner where you’re consulting not just with national security experts in the Defense Department, in the national security apparatus, in our intelligence community, between and among our allies. You’ve gotta make that decision with the kind of consideration that the decision of that magnitude warrants. Clearly he didn’t. Clearly he surprised allies and partners, and a lot of people in our national security apparatus.”
Republican colleagues
A lot has been released publicly of what is said privately in the halls of Congress among House and Senate colleagues, and Casey acknowledged that the actions, and inaction, of Republicans on the Hill is telling when it comes to the perception of the president and his policies and actions.
“Republicans in Congress have been concerned for a long time about… the result of his decisions, and the impact of his national security decisions, his approach to national security, his point of view in terms of where it takes us in our national security decision making,” said Casey. “Also Republicans have been very concerned about his process because he’s surprising them all the time. Sure, you hear it, but sometimes it’s what you don’t hear — silence is deafening. They’re really worried, and I think they’re also — they may not want to admit this yet — but they’re also worried about this (Ukraine) phone call and what that means long term.”
It’s here where Casey said there are those across the aisle genuinely concerned about the dissolution of norms that may set a tone for future administrations. Some are worried about the shoe being on the other foot.
“What if down the road if this conduct is not checked or he’s not held accountable, what happens when a Democratic president does it down the road? How will they act as Republican senators, Republican House members? I think it’s telling a lot of the reporting is about how Republicans are not running to the cameras saying, ‘This is wrong, I condemn it, I want to impeach him.’ What’s also telling is what they are not doing; they’re not running to the camera saying, ‘Phone call was perfect, as the president said, the phone call was perfect, it was a wonderful call.’ They’re not saying that either. They’re silence, or unwillingness to defend is also pretty telling.”
