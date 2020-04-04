SELINSGROVE – Bandleader Becky Blue entertained on Friday night.
Blue, with upcoming performances for her namesake blue band virtually nil, led neighbors from her porch in a dance-along. It was inspired by Megan Fleet and the Worldwide Porch Musical which began in Bloomsburg a few weeks ago.
Fleet was inspired by a phenomenon which had started in Italy when people sheltered at home by coronavirus started to sing and play musical instruments from their apartment balconies. Fleet hoped the Facebook trend which would spread through the state and across the country.
Blue, inspired by Fleet, also hoped it would continue to grow.
“(Fleet) got the Bloomsburg University radio station to play five songs from 6:30 to 7 p.m. to encourage people to get on their porches and dance,” Blue said. “It’s has since grown. There are more than 30,000 followers now.”
Some participants post live videos on Facebook of the dancing on their porches.
“It’s really uplifting,” Blue said. “It’s become my block’s favorite day of the week. I’m lucky to have neighbors who want to participate.”
And participate the did, as almost a dozen neighbors from the North High and West Chestnut street area got moving in time with well-known dance tunes. Each family kept a safe distance from one another, but there was a certain closeness within each family group.
“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Happy” by Pharrell Williams were among the tunes danced to. Previous weeks have featured “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.
Blue, an entertainer, later planned to pass around lyric sheets to the blues tune “I Hear You Knocking” and lead her neighbors in a sing-a-long. The lyrics in which someone is heard knocking on a door but they can’t come in, were considered right for the times.
Most of the upcoming performances for Blue and her band, such as the audition for the Billtown Blues Festival as well as the festival itself, have been canceled for the sake of public health.
However, Blue has kept performing safely, from her porch on days of the week other than Friday. Neighbors, including some local music teachers, joined in.
“We call that the High Street Porch Boogie,” Blue said. “But Friday nights are for dancing.”
Though primarily a vocalist and a drummer, Blue has fashioned a guitar from a cigar box on which she tries out song as che’s writign them. It is often used during porch performances.
Her first cigar box guitar was a three-string instrument bought at a blues festival.
“I went to my tent and I wrote the first two songs we recorded on that cigar box,” she recalled. “Then the following summer, I went back to the festival and bought a four-string electric cigar box. Now I’ve been playing that with the band and I write all my music for the album on that cigar box.”
Blue concluded the Friday night dances and porch performances were simply ways for people to safely keep their spirits up.
