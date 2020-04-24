WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Area Fire Department and the Turbotville Area Community Carnival Committee each announced this week that their respective June carnivals have been canceled.
The Turbotville Area Community Carnival was to have been held June 1-6 in Turbotville.
“Thank you for your past support and we will see you all in 2021,” a statement from the Turbotville carnival committee said.
The fire department’s annual carnival was to have been held June 8-13 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“We thank you for your support in the past and are hoping to keep your support in the future,” a statement from the fire department said.
The statement also noted that next year’s edition of the fire department’s carnival has been scheduled for June 14-19, 2021.
