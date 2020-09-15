WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council could vote at its Oct. 12 meeting on separate ordinances regulating consumer fireworks, and parades and public gatherings.
Council on Monday approved advertising the two ordinances, with it being noted at the meeting that council intends to vote on the ordinances at its Oct. 12 meeting.
Following the meeting, Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Watsontown currently does not have ordinances covering either area. He said an ordinance regulating commercial fireworks has been in place since the 1970s, and will remain.
He said the discharge of consumer fireworks is a problem in “every community.”
“It’s become more of an issue everywhere,” Jarrett said.
The proposed ordinance states consumer fireworks cannot: Be discharged on borough property, including streets, sidewalks and parks; on private property, without written consent of the property owner; within 150 feet of any structure; by anyone under 18; by anyone under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance; and be discharged between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Anyone found in violation of the ordinance, once approved, will be subject to a fine of not more than $500, plus costs of prosecution.
The other proposed ordinance would make it “unlawful for any person to conduct or hold a street parade, street meeting or public gathering of any kind upon a street, alley, sidewalk or public ground” in Watsontown without first obtaining a permit from the mayor.
Under the terms of the proposed ordinance, permits must be applied for at least five days in advance of the planned event.
The proposed ordinance would also make it unlawful for anyone “to operate or use sound amplifying equipment on any street, alley and/or public grounds” in the borough without first obtaining a permit from the mayor.
Anyone found in violation of the ordinance will be subject to a fine of not more than $250 plus costs of prosecution.
Jarrett noted that anyone applying for a parade permit will also have to apply for a permit with PennDOT if they intend to hold their event along Main Street as that is a state road.
Council on Monday approved a request by the Warrior Run High School senior class to hold a homecoming parade Oct. 17 along Main Street. However, the approval was subject to the class obtaining a permit from PennDOT to hold the parade.
A moment of silence was observed during Monday’s meeting in memory of Diane Dawson, a former council president who passed away Monday, Aug. 31. She was 74.
Council member Dennis Confer was absent from the meeting.
