MILTON — With dog treats hidden inside of a basket she was carrying, Sarah Smith strolled across the Meadowbrook Christian School stage followed closely by a canine named Lucy. As Smith stopped for a moment, she leaned over to give Lucy a treat and a kiss.
Smith said Lucy is a friendly dog who has quickly taken a liking to her. The two were walking across the school’s stage prior to Tuesday’s dress rehearsal for Meadowbrook’s production of “Annie.” The musical centering around the orphan with curly red hair will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Smith, a Meadowbrook senior, stars as Annie while Lucy — who belongs to production director Amanda Brosious — appears as Annie’s faithful dog Sandy.
“We started with auditions in November,” Brosious said, while describing the show’s timeline. “We started rehearsals in January, and things have been really busy the last two to three weeks.”
While the musical is considered a high school production, Brosious said Meadowbrook students in grades four through 12 appear on stage.
“This is the classic ‘Annie’ story, the little orphan,” Brosious said. “It’s the classic rags to riches story we all like to dream about happening.”
Matt Driscoll, a junior who plays Daddy Warbucks, said it’s an honor to appear in a leading role in a musical which is widely known.
“There’s a little pressure for us,” Driscoll said. “You want to live up to everyone’s expectations.”
Smith agreed, noting that a number of her lines are already known by many who will see the show.
“My song, ‘Tomorrow,’ everyone knows the words to the song,” she said. “If I mess it up, they will know.”
Through rehearsals, Smith said she’s remembered all of the words to the song. She has enjoyed learning the role of Annie, and has watched the movie of the same name multiple times as part of her preparations.
“I like playing an 11 year old,” she said. “I can be carefree, optimistic.”
Driscoll enjoys how his character evolves as the musical progresses.
“At the beginning of the show, Warbucks is pompous,” he said. “The most enjoying thing about the character is how he evolves.”
Since his character is a con man, Meadowbrook senior Cody Johnson said it’s been an enjoyable challenge for him to step into the role of Rooster.
“It’s a very different role from anything I’ve done in the past,” Johnson said. “It’s allowed me to experiment with different accents.”
He points to a scene in the show in which he and Lilly, played by Delaynee McLeod, appear at the Warbucks mansion on Christmas Eve as part of a scheme as his favorite in the show.
“It’s really weird,” he said, of the scene. “But it’s the chemistry of good versus evil at the most basic level.”
Both and and Smith are enjoying working with the other cast members involved with the show.
“It’s fun to work with such a large and diverse cast, from the elementary school to the high school,” Johnson said.
“I am enjoying getting to know the younger girls,” Smith said. “They run up to me in the hall at school and say ‘Annie!’”
The cast features: Sarah Smith as Annie; Matt Driscoll as Daddy Warbucks; Noelle Reichard at Grace Ferrell; Kalina Spring as Miss Hannigan; Cody Johnson as Rooster; Delaynee McLeod as Lilly; Elliot Brosious as Molly; Katherine Bennage as Pepper; Olivia Heise as Duffy; Elliana Peace as Tessie; Catherine Shellenberger as Kate; Audrey Millett as July; Trace Peace as Roosevelt; Michael Smith as Drake; Keegan Gill as Bert Healy; Maya Ask, Lauren Dugan, Madalyn Fasnacht, Arianna Fetzer, Natalya Kline, Hannah Millett and Megan Reed as lead orphans; Grace Ask, Emma George, Addie Haas and Megan Reed as ensemble orphans; Nick Bennage as Lt. Ward; Alex Rinehart as Bundles; Abby Baker, Nick Bennage, Carley Braham, Josh Dugan, Jaby Mandez, Faith Mensch, Ella Noah, Alex Rinehart, Olyvia Resseguie, Ashlyn Ritchey, Michael Smith, Kaitlynd Summers and Ellie Sweigard as servants; Kaitlynd Summers as Mrs. Pugh; Abby Baker as Mrs. Greer; Ellie Sweigard as Cecille; Faith Mensch as Annette; Josh Dugan as Eddie and Dog Catcher; Elijah Brosious as Assistant Dog Catcher; Seth Rathmell as Apple Sellar; Lauren McNearl as Sophie; Abby Baker, Emma George, Jaby Mendez, Ella Noah, Olyvia Resseguie, Ashlyn Ritchey and Kaitlynd Summers as Hooverville speakers; Grace Ask, Carley Braham, Keegan Gill, Cody Johnson, Faith Mensch, Hanna Mensch, Alex Reinhart, Michael Smith, Julia Snyder and Ellie Sweigard as Hooverville ensemble; Grace Ask, Abby Baker, Josh Dugan, Emma George, Keegan Gill, Addie Haas, Cody Johnson, Lauren McNeal, Faith Mensch, Hanna Mensch, Ella Noah, Seth Rathmell, Megan Reed, Olyvia Resseguie, Julia Snyder and Kaitlynd Summers as New York City; Lauren McNeal as A Star to Be; Olyvia Resseguie as Usherette; Josh Dugan as Fred McCracken, Joseph Smith as Wacky; Alex Rinehart as Sound Effects Man; Nathan Crawford as Jimmy Johnson; Jacob Crawford as Radio Announcements; Abby Baker as Connie Boylan; Masy Devlin and Kaitlynd Summers as Ronnie Boylan; Laurel Shipman as Bonnie Boylan; Nathan Crawford as Judge Brandeis; Nick Bennage as Harold Ickes; Abby Baker as Frances Perkins; Michael Smith as Cordell Hull; Alex Rinehart as Henry Morgenthau; and Keegan Gill as Louise Howe.
The stage crew includes: Carole Brosious, Vanessa Brouse, Genesis Mendez-Garcia, Christopher Reed, Matthew Terwilliger and Jacob Snyder.
Others involved with the production include: Amanda Brosious, director; Jane Mellish, assistant director; Cody Johnson, student director; Nathan Crawford, drama coach; Ryan Brosious, producer; Beth O’Connell, set artist; Bryn Rhoades and Cherity Rinehart, costume directors; Brittany Haas, makeup director; Carole Brosious, stage manager; Vanessa Brouse, assistant to the stage manager; Gary Young, sound; Josh Murray, lighting; Devin Ilgenfritz, choreographer; Joe Mellish, special effects; and Libby Maust, set design, construction and props master.
