LEWISBURG — Printing of absentee and mail-in ballots for Union County voters began on Tuesday.
Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, told commissioners printing would continue through the rest of the week. Applications have been coming in but he said more are expected as political parties and other groups were encouraging mail-in voting.
“Today there were several calls that came in,” Katherman said. “Various groups, Republicans, Democrats and an assortment of other ones are sending out various mail-in applications.”
Katherman suspected recipients were getting inundated and may wonder what is going on. He added that people could call the department and an application could be sent. Or voters could go to www.votespa.com and simply do it online.
Applications now being circulated contained a provision for a mail-in ballot to be sent for the General Election in the fall. Katherman noted that the provision was valid regardless of whether the application came from a political party or government source.
Uncertainty as to whether polling places could be fully staffed may prompt state officials to declare mail-in ballots only to be cast for the spring primary. Katherman suspected the move was favored by about half of the election directors in the commonwealth.
As Primary Election Day was moved to Tuesday, June 2, Monday, May 18 is now the last day to register to vote and Tuesday, May 26 is the last day to ask for a mail-in ballot.
