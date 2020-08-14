MILTON — Varying steps are being taken across several different programs offered through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) in order to welcome students back as a new academic year of learning gets underway.
Jennifer Williams, director of Special Education and Early Childhood Services, said classes are set to resume in the space the organization leases at the former Watsontown Elementary School building. In-person classes there were halted with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
According to Williams, approximately 130 students age 3 through fifth grade are enrolled in the School Aged Program and Early Childhood Program offered in Watsontown.
"We have been very busy (preparing)," Williams said. "Staff have been very busy getting the building itself ready, doing lots and lots of cleaning. We are doing thorough cleanings, not just once and done.
"Even after the deep cleanings, we have maintained daily cleanings in the building."
CSIU has developed a Health and Safety Plan, similar to the plans developed by area school districts for the return to classes. According to Williams, CSIU's plan includes such aspects as requiring everyone to wear masks when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be accomplished.
Terri Lock, CSIU's Early Childhood Program supervisor, said students will be taught the importance of wearing masks.
"A large part of early childhood education... is all about teaching the routine when they come to school," Locke said. "That's what our teachers do on a daily basis."
"In most of our programs, all of that sanitary hygiene is so much a part of the regular program," Williams added. "Wearing a mask is an added piece."
Some adaptations have been made to accommodate the start of the school year.
Typically, Williams said about 18 students are enrolled in each classroom in Watsontown.
Due to the pandemic, Locke said half of the class will come to school two days per week, with the other half coming the other two days. Virtual learning will be offered to all on the fifth day.
"There will be, roughly, nine kids in a classroom, to help with social distancing," Williams said.
Locke said this learning model will also result in the students and their families being prepared should the programming have to switch to an entirely virtual learning method.
With virtual learning, Locke said young children should not be looking at a computer screen for long periods of time.
"We would do activities such as a morning meeting or a small group session," she said, of virtual learning.
In addition, families will be provided with activities they can participate in throughout remainder of the day with their children, to help develop various skills.
"A large majority of our day (in the classroom) is actual work time, everybody would know it as play time," Locke said.
"Young children learn through play," she continued. "The language piece goes along with that. (You can ask a child) 'what are you building?'... Try to get them to explain what they're doing. They're learning language along with what they're doing."
Another CSIU program will be using a primarily virtual learning method, with limited classroom instruction.
Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center, said the majority of the center's classes will be held online through the fall semester.
The center's newest students will have small group meetings Tuesday through Friday at the LPN Career Center in Lewisburg. Hands-on clinical skill instruction will be taught during those sessions.
Students participating in those sessions will receive a temperature check upon arrival, practice social distancing at all times and will be masked. Tables, mannequins and other equipment will be sanitized after each use.
In October, those same students will spend one day per week at area health care providers, where Campbell said they will implement the skills learned in the laboratory during the first half of the semester.
"Students who graduate in December of this year will be returning to clinical work at our affiliated agencies who have, or will be, opening for student nurses in September," Campbell said. "That group will be completing clinical rotations in hospitals and nursing homes this semester, but continuing their coursework online."
Campbell said the LPN center will be carrying out all activities based on current guidelines and recommendations, with the hope that no changes will have to be made to those as the school year progresses.
"The importance of hands-on, in-person training for skill acquisition cannot be denied and our focus is to be able to provide our students with that experience," he said. "We have chosen the hybrid model to maximize safety for our students and faculty while providing the necessary skill training and interaction we deem to be an integral part of professional training."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.