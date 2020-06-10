Snook named to dean’s list
ALLENTOWN — Casey Snook, of Mifflinburg, was among the students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedar Crest College.
To be named to the list, students must have earned a grade point average of 3.65 or higher in the academic semester.
Kutztown University dean’s list
KUTZTOWN — More than 2,550 students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Kutztown University.
To be eligible for the list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
• Elizabeth Crites of Milton
• Keanna Kay Delp of Mifflinburg
• Jordan A Derr of Milton
• Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
• Cameron St. James of Montgomery
Grove City College dean’s list
GROVE CITY — Grove City College has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59.
Local students named to the list include:
• Garrett Ruch of Turbotville
• Grace Roux of Watsontown
• Nathan Gose of Lewisburg
• Lance Klinefelter of Winfield
Fink named to York College dean’s list
YORK — Zofina Fink, of Montgomery, a junior hospitality management major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Lloyd named to Central Penn College dean’s list
SUMMERDALE — Brady Lloyd, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the winter term.
Lloyd is a physical therapist assistant major.
To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
O’Rourke receives scholarship
LEWISBURG — Kara O’Rourke, a graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School, was one of 10 students from across Pennsylvania to receive a $1,000 Stream of Learning Scholarship from Pennsylvania American Water.
Now in its 11th year, the scholarship supports students from the water company’s service area who are charting a course of study critical to water and wastewater issues.
Lycoming College Senior Art Show moved to online format
WILLIAMSPORT — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the Lycoming College Senior Art show has been displayed in an online format this year.
This digital exhibition features the thesis works of Lycoming College graduating senior art students. The art gallery is available to be viewed at https://www.lycoming.edu/art/senior-show/20/.
The Lycoming College Juried Senior Show is the culmination of thesis projects for all seniors with a major in studio art. All studio art majors are required to produce a cohesive body of professional thesis work and must be chosen by an outside juror to exhibit in the Senior Show in order to graduate. The juror for this year’s thesis exhibition was originally planned to be Eva Frosch, the owner of Frosch and Portmann, a gallery located on the Lower East Side of New York City. However, a few days before her scheduled arrival, the nation went on lockdown due to COVID-19, and Frosch was unable to fill the role.
The 2020 Senior Art Show features works from the following: Ariana Breen, Silver Spring, Md.; Jordan Lynn, Ralston; Ashley Nelson, South Williamsport; Hope Nemceff, Phoenixville; Jessalyn Smit, East Windsor, Conn.; Jessica Wyse, Succasunna, N.J.; and Xiyue Yang, Beijing, China.
