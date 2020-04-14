MIFFLINBURG — Face masks being collected by the Mifflinburg YMCA Center will be distributed at no charge starting at 5 p.m. Thursday from the "Y" at 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
Dave Cooney, Mifflnburg mayor, recently made note of the effort in a Facebook post. He said it is a drive-up distribution and will maintain safe social distancing. There would be a limit of two masks per family.
Cooney noted that there was a constant need for new masks. Any pattern or design was welcome provided at least two layers of quality cotton fabric is used and is washed in hot water either before or after sewing.
Design or material questions should be submitted to Sharon Koppel at sharonkoppel1@gmail.com. Masks will be accepted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the YMCA or by contacting Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org to arrange for pick-up.
Meantime, Cooney said the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will leave much to deal with. The magnitude looms larger for municipalities such as Mifflinburg, which is responsible for providing electric, water and sewer services.
"Priority One is keeping the police department safe and all the employees safe so we can continue to provide safety and the services," Cooney said.
People are helping out in any way they can, Cooney has noted with pride. Help ranges from donations to prayers and everything in between.
"I'm getting calls every day from people who want to donate food to the food bank and the backpack program," Cooney said. "Or they just want to donate money to make sure their neighbors have food to eat."
Cooney acknowledged the current difficulties and said he has been matching donors with people who need help for over a week.
"It is a difficult time for businesses," Cooney said. "There are a lot of people out of work. I've received several heartbreaking calls where people are out of a job, the money has run out and they literally have no food to eat."
Cooney said the municipality would continue to follow the mandates of the state with regards to opening up businesses.
