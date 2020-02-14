MILTON — Guns were drawn Thursday evening as police took a suspect into custody along North Front street in Milton.
Witnesses reported seeing multiple police officers with guns drawn in the 600 block of North Front Street just after 5 p.m.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said officers were executing an outstanding warrant on an individual suspected of violating a protection from abuse order.
Zettlemoyer said additional information on the incident will be available Monday when charges are filed.
