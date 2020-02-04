MILTON — Over a six-week period from late November through the end of the year, an estimated 3,000 people from across the country took in the sights and sounds of one of Milton’s gems.
Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the Milton Model Train Museum, said he and fellow museum volunteers are pleased so many people turned out to enjoy the 20-by-60-foot display, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center.
“We are thankful for all the visitors we get, especially the kids,” Mabus said. “Our biggest enjoyment is watching the kids.”
While a number of those who visited the museum were from Central Pennsylvania, Mabus said this past season visitors came from as far away as Vermont and California to enjoy the display.
Children ages 1 to 12 who visited the museum had the opportunity to enter a drawing to win their own toy locomotives. The prizes were presented Monday evening.
“We’ve been doing this for 10 years,” Mabus said, of the prize drawings. “It’s to get (the children) interested in model railroading.”
The prize winners were:
• 1 to 6 year olds: 1. Lillian Rockwell, 5, of Vermont, Holiday Nutcracker Express; 2. Vincent Coolidge, 3, of Selinsgrove, North Pole Express.
• 7 to 12 year olds: 1. Jackson Albright, 10, of Milton, Pennsylvania Flyer Freight Express; 2. Leo Hess, 12, of Bloomsburg, New York Central train.
The train museum will next be open to the public during the Milton Harvest Festival, in September. Until then, volunteers will be spending time maintaining the display.
“Usually, work nights are on Mondays,” Mabus said. “There’s a lot of things to do.”
In the coming weeks, volunteers will be doing maintenance on the tracks in order to eliminate train stoppages in the area of the display’s tunnel.
“We want to add more street lights, on the eastern end of the layout,” Mabus said.
The museum is also looking for photos of Milton buildings which stood along South Front Street in the 1950s and 1960s. Those photos are needed so volunteers can create models of the buildings to be included on the display.
Anyone with photos of the buildings can send copies of them to the Milton Model Train Museum, 139 S. Front St., Milton PA 17847.
Mabus also noted that anyone interested in model railroading is welcome to become a volunteer with the museum.
“We can always use volunteers,” he said. “We are always looking for help on the layout from anyone who is interested.”
Interested volunteers should stop by the museum between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays.
Financial contributions to support the museum can be sent to: Milton Model Train Museum, 139 S. Front St., Milton PA 17847.
