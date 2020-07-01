WASHINGTONVILLE — "Would you like chocolate or vanilla?"
Katelyn Taylor, the Lycoming County dairy princess, asked that question to the driver and passengers in each vehicle in a long line which passed through the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon, July 1.
Taylor was passing milkshakes — chocolate or vanilla — to each occupant of the vehicles which turned out to receive free milk gallons during a giveaway spearheaded by the Montour County Farm Bureau.
As Taylor and other volunteers were passing out milkshakes, Montour County Farm Bureau President Georgia Pfleegor and Vice President Chloe Sees were leading efforts to pass gallons of milk into the vehicles.
Pfleegor paused from the distribution to explain how the event came together.
"I contacted the American Dairy Association of the North East," she said. "They were able to get us a grant to pay for the milk."
Pfleegor noted that the grant covered giving away 1,700 gallons of milk. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau provided a grant which covered the expenses associated with giving away 500 milkshakes, which were made fresh on site.
"With the (coronavirus) pandemic, people are out of work," Pfleegor said. "The farmers wanted to give back. It's important to show how much we care."
She noted that cars started to line up to receive the free milk and milkshakes at 10:30 a.m., with the giveaway scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
With the number of cars lined up, Pfleegor said the giveaway started at noon. By 1:30, 100 cars had passed through the line.
In order to maintain social distancing, those attending did not step out of their vehicles. Instead, volunteers passed the gallons of milk and milkshakes through the windows.
Pfleegor said 10 volunteers were helping with the event.
In addition to helping distribute milkshakes, Taylor was also providing information on the health benefits associated with consuming dairy products.
She was impressed with the number of community members who turned out to receive milk and milkshakes.
"This is an amazing turnout," Taylor said. "It's showing how we can reach out to the community and to others at this time."
