McEWENSVILLE — McEwensville Borough Council has announced that a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- 'Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85
- Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio during pandemic
- Liberty University: We're complying with virus-related ban
- 'Staggering': New York virus death toll rises above 1,200
- In The Pits: iRacing is fun but won't carry teams for long
- Pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak
- The Latest: EPA asking Americans to watch what they flush
Most Popular
Articles
- Weis Milton employee diagnosed with COVID-19
- Positive COVID-19 cases tested at Evan
- Evangelical Community Hospital announces COVID-19 death
- 533 new coronavirus cases reported; 1st case in Snyder County reported
- 531 new positives Friday in Pa., cases confirmed in Northumberland, Union counties (free to read)
- Milton to begin online instruction
- Protocols in place to protect responders from COVID-19
- An American treasure is gone
- Keller: Inmates 'in transit or will be in transit today'
- Firefighters to grocery shop for seniors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.