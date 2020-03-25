SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has donated excess medical supplies to local care facilities and first responders who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susquehanna had ordered extra medical supplies at the beginning of the spring semester, both for flu season and in heed of the early warnings of coronavirus.
The donations included: 3,000 gloves and 500 masks to Evangelical Community Hospital; 300 masks, 100 disposable gowns, and 24 pairs of goggles to the Selinsgrove Center; 1,000 gloves and 60 masks to the Selinsgrove Police Department; and 60 masks to the DH&L Ambulance League.
“With the remainder of the semester moved to online, we wanted these supplies to go to those who need them most in our community,” said Chris Bailey, director of facilities management at Susquehanna. “This is one way we can help our local first responders and healthcare providers who continue to work diligently to keep our communities safe.”
