WILLIAMSPORT — Regina M. Peluzzo, characterized by a faculty member as “the model student for civil engineering technology,” has been chosen as October’s “Student of the Month” at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
“Civil engineers primarily serve people, specifically by providing infrastructure that leads to stronger communities and better quality of life,” an instructor said of Peluzzo’s academically challenging major. “Gina is preparing for her career as a civil engineer by being a dedicated student and through her service to others.”
An Air Force veteran of five years (and counting), the honoree has twice put her education on hold for overseas deployments.
Originally from Philadelphia, Peluzzo has been a member of the Omega Delta Sigma veterans fraternity since her college enrollment in 2015, is a member of the Veterans Club and serves as a Veterans Affairs work-study student in the Financial Aid Office.
She is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, has interned with the McTish, Kunkel & Associates engineering firm, and substantially promotes her major on campus and in the community.
“She is always responsive when asked to help the department and college with activities like Open House and marketing materials,” the faculty nominator added. “She is very well-respected by her peer students and is regularly consulted for her help and advice for schoolwork. She is in a major that is male-dominated and is heading to a profession that is also male-dominated.
“Understanding this, she is taking on the responsibility of being a role model for women interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). She has very good leadership skills and personality traits.”
“Student of the Month” honors are bestowed by the Student Government Association numerous times each academic year based on nominees’ commitment, service, role-model behavior, academics, leadership and campus involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.