LEWISBURG — A waive extradition hearing was scheduled for today in Union County Court for a Massachusetts man who allegedly raped a 14-year old.
Enrique E. Cabrera Cruz, 37, of Southbridge, Mass., was picked up by Union County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday near Sheetz in Kelly Township. Law enforcement was alerted to be on the lookout for the white Chevy truck Cabrera Cruz allegedly drove and that the alleged sex assault took place earlier the same day.
Sheriff Ernie Ritter noted that authorities tracked Cabrera Cruz via his cell phone and that it had “pinged,” leading deputies to a spot where they could box in his vehicle as it apparently attempted to leave. Given the unknowns of the situation, Ritter said a relatively large response to the Sheetz parking area was necessary to ensure public safety.
Dispatchers indicated Cabrera Cruz was wanted on a criminal complaint filed by Southbridge (Mass.) Police for rape of a child with force, aggravated. He was unable to post $500,000 bail and jailed in Union County after appearing before John H. Reed, the district justice on call.
A felony count of fugitive from justice arrest was filed locally. If an extradition hearing is waived, Cabrera Cruz could promptly be extradited to his home state.
