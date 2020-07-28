LEWISBURG — A theater project using Lewisburg streets and public places was canceled on the eve of its premiere.
Director Elijah Comas said live performances of “Things are Afoot,” an immersive theater project initially called “The Town Crier,” would not be held in view of apparent increases in reported COVID-19 cases.
The avant-garde, absurdist comedy was to have run six nights at locations which included the St. George Street railroad underpass and Mariah’s Garden along the river. Each station was to have been a different interpretation of the same story.
“Things are Afoot” was set in a fictitious Lewisburg where it was both dangerous to be alone and dangerous to be among other people. Comas called it an absurdist rendition of social distancing.
Ironically, Comas said the show was canceled because they couldn’t be 100% aware of contacts.
“Even though social distancing and masks were built into the performance, it felt too risky because things are consistently spiking again,” Comas said. “As a company we talked about this and we decided it was disappointing not to get into the performances, but it’s been a fulfilling experience nonetheless.”
Filmmakers Manny and Jake Rothman, classmates of Comas several years ago at Lewisburg Area High School, planned to make a “fake” documentary about the play and its characters. Comas said the filmmakers would also be figures in the fictitious world set in “Things are Afoot.”
“What that does is that it sort of straddles the world between saying this is a fake documentary about fake characters, but it is also a documentary about this project we made as real actors that was frozen in time by the pandemic,” Comas said “It sort of is able to tell both those stories at once.”
Comas, a Wesleyan University student, said the project would now be in the hands Manny and Jake. It would completed and posted online on a date to be determined.
Comas said he has had conversations about what could happen to theater and performance art in view of the 2020 pandemic.
“Theater is first and foremost problem-solving,” he said. “The fact that we can’t get close to each other and in most cases we can’t physically be together are just another set of problems to work around. For a theater artist, that is an opportunity.”
Comas said the pandemic, and the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement, were making people realize how important each individual is to another. How that would play out in performance arts and other aspects of life would be interesting.
“I think these two moments in history are going to create a movement in life in general where people return to a reliance on our immediate communities,” Comas noted. “Travel is going to be more difficult. You can’t live in New York and go visit your family in Wisconsin every other weekend.”
Comas hoped commonalities of people in local communities would permeate more aspects of life in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.