UNIVERSITY PARK — Agricultural businesses are invited to learn more about customer perspectives, marketing, merchandising strategies and customer service through Penn State Extension’s Under the Ground series.
Under the Ground is an annual subscription-based service and network that provides businesses with a comprehensive picture of retail storefronts from the eyes of customers, peers, and marketing specialists.
The 2020-2021 program will be providing businesses with engagement materials to gain customer insight into an operation. Through direct observation as a secret shopper, participants will get to explore how different agricultural retail spaces are designed to enhance the customer experience.
An Under the Ground subscription includes the following:
• Receiving an engagement kit for customers to provide feedback through a customer survey.
• Participating in seasonal secret shopper visits to other storefronts.
• Becoming a part of a local foods and product trail map provided to customers.
• Accessing a live webinar on current industry trends.
• Having available discounted tickets for the “Are You Crazy Retail Farm Market Bus Tour.”
This program is open to all small agricultural businesses across Pennsylvania.
Register or learn more at https://extension.psu.edu/under-the-ground.
