LEWISBURG — Bowling was cited as an antidote to activities which isolate people from one another.
So observed Larry Andrews, Lewisburg Lanes owner, who has been running the six-lane bowling center in the basement of the Lewisburg American Legion since 1981. Fall leagues were currently forming and he suggested visiting www.lewisburglanes.com or calling 570-524-9071 for more information.
“So many people have just kind of disengaged from social activities,” he said. “As they get older, that becomes a problem because social activity is something very important to continue.”
The center is family-oriented, Andrews said, and a perfect venue for the low-impact exercise.
“You run into a lot of people who say, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t throw a big, heavy ball down there.’ Well, you are actually rolling the ball,” Andrews said. “If you can pick up a 10-pound bag of sugar off the supermarket shelf, you can probably bowl.”
Fall leagues included three-person and five-person leagues for men, women and mixed leagues. They also included leagues in the morning and evening. All evening leagues start at 6:30 p.m.
Skill levels are equalized in all leagues, Andrews said, by a handicapping system.
“(It) is based on your average,” he said. “You’ll get pins added to your score to bring you to within 90%.”
Andrews said records of previous games are maintained in each league which go into the handicapping.
“It is competitive, but certainly not cutthroat,” Andrews added. “There is modest prize money and trophies at the end of the season.”
Most leagues struggle to find members early in the season. Andrews noted that leagues run through beginning to mid-April and are also an antidote to winter weather.
“We do pretty much welcome everybody (from) everywhere,” he added. “After the first soccer leagues are done, we have a children’s league, an instructional league. That runs Saturday mornings.”
The children’s instructional league is run by certified instructors. Open non-league bowling is available Fridays and Saturdays.
Andrews said the post had a fire in 1980. He bought the bowling center a year later, getting equipment and updating it through the years. There were six bowling lanes at the post before the fire. He added two more after purchasing the center and updated it in other ways. A Brunswick electronic scoring system was added in the 1990s.
