WATSONTOWN — Four adults and four children have been displaced after smoke and flames ripped through a Watsontown duplex Friday morning.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said a fire at 807-809 Main Street was called in just before 7 a.m.
“The first on scene was the assistant fire chief,” Funk explained. “He had heavy fire and smoke showing out of the rear of the structure as well as the attic.”
The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.
“We made a pretty aggressive interior attack,” Funk said. “It only took us 20 minutes, a half hour, to get the fire knocked down.”
Firefighters remained on scene until 9:30 a.m.
Funk did not have immediate access to the name of the owner of the property. The tenants escaped unharmed.
According to Funk, two adults lived in one side of the home, while two adults and four children lived in the other side. The families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Funk said the landlord was insured, along with one of the tenants. The other tenants were not insured.
One firefighter was treated and released from an area hospital for a shoulder injury. No other injuries were reported.
“All the departments did a great job,” Funk said. “They got in and got the fire knocked down in short order. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.”
The 807 side of the home sustained “a lot of fire damage,” Funk said. A common attic also sustained extensive damage.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be on scene Monday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire, Funk said.
In addition to the Warrior Run department, firefighters from Milton, White Deer Township, Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company, Mifflinburg and Montgomery responded to the scene. Firefighters from Washington Township were on standby at the Warrior Run department, while a ladder truck from Northumberland was on standby in Milton. Watsontown police were also on scene.
A portion of Main Street was shut down while firefighters worked on scene.
