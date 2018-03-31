WATSONTOWN — They serve, and they protect. Each and every day they are on the front lines, either stateside or abroad, ensuring we as Americans can rest safely and securely at night.
They are the Military Working Dogs, Contract Working Dogs and police K9s, and they too serve the American people. These heroes are called upon to serve day after day, year after year, tour after tour, and then, often forgotten.
“From the Battlefield to Your Backyard!” is the mantra of the newly formed Patriot K9 Rescue, based in Watsontown and manned by Army veteran Paul Oldt and Dawn Nickles.
The two have a passion for animals and a strong desire to see that those dogs that have served selflessly get a proper “retirement.” Their mission was inspired by the realization there are only a handful of similar organizations out there.
“My goal is to let everyone know how many lives these dogs save each year and how they work to protect us on any given day,” said Nickles. “The fact that they serve and protect us each day and then are often mistreated and disregarded after their service is not acceptable.”
“We give each dog premium dog food,” added Oldt. “We give them medical care and they live in heated and air-conditioned kennels. They’ve never been normal dogs. They’ve worked their entire lives.”
Currently, Patriot K9 Rescue has three dogs it is working with — two German shepherds, Cato and Ciko, who worked in Indiana and Texas respectively and Hunter, a Dutch shepherd who retired from work in Illinois. Oldt and Nickles basically rehabilitate the dogs, or allow them to retire to domestic life. Just like military personnel or active police, the dogs witness and endure tragedies routinely during their service. They, too, need to be reacclimated to civilian life, Nickles noted.
“They serve and protects us their whole lives,” she said. “Then they come home and are disregarded. They’re treated like equipment.”
Oldt served in the Army from 1980-1983 and was in Germany and Panama. He understands the commitment to service and touted the bond between handler and service dog.
Estimates show a Military Working Dog or Contract Working Dog saves between 150 and 200 lives during its time in service.
“They work between eight and 10 years,” Oldt said. “Given the amount of money and training spent on the dogs, they wear them out — work them until they can’t work effectively anymore.”
Patriot K9 Rescue has a newly constructed four-pen kennel that allows the dogs to live in luxury while preparing to enjoy their retirement years. The kennel features heat and air conditioning, safety measures to ensure no contact and surveillance to ensure the dogs’ safety.
“The reward is when you see how happy they are to see you,” said Nickles.
“I’m out there at 4:30 every morning,” said Oldt. “When they see me coming, all their eyes are looking at me, like they’re saying, ‘Hey Poppa.’”
Patriot K9 Rescue has room for four dogs and a vision of future growth.
“We did not want to take on more than we can safely care for,” said Nickles. “We want to give them all enough quality time to allow them to decompress and transition back into civilian life. If we are afforded the opportunity through funding, donations and volunteers, we would love to grow and save more of these heroes.
“It’s always about what is best for the dogs.”
Oldt added that when it comes time to place a dog, a home visit is made and contacts with veterinarians and other resources are made to ensure the dogs are going to a proper home. As the nonprofit grows, it would like to see dogs reunited with handlers, either military or police veterans.
Monetary donations are always welcome. The nonprofit has its own website at www.patriotk9rescue.com, as well as a Facebook page. Donations of food, Milk Bones and toys are welcomed as well.
Additional fencing is something Patriot K9 Rescue would like to secure in the near future, so that the dogs have additional room during downtime. Anyone wishing to assist the organization with such a donation is asked to visit the website and click on the contact tab at the top. Email patriotK9rescue@gmail.com or the phone number is 570-428-3142.
