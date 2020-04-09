LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club President Wyatt Troxell said Flags for Heroes would be delayed to perhaps Labor Day.
The annual display of American flags near the Country Cupboard was a local Memorial Day feature. Troxell cited necessary precautions and economic consequences of the COVID crisis.
"Knowing that our faithful sponsors are possibly going through their own trials with this novel virus at their place of business, and an unprecedented amount of people temporarily losing their jobs that might be purchasers of the flags, our board has decided it is in the best interest of all parties to delay our Flags for Heroes event in 2020," Troxell wrote. "We will also be focusing on saluting the heroes of COVID-19, those frontline workers that have worked tirelessly at local hospitals, restaurants, grocery stores and other essential businesses."
Troxell said an additional date change or cancelation was necessary, it would be done so closer to Labor Day.
Meantime, Rotary clubs have canceled face-to-face meetings, including those who meet locally each week.
However, Swan Stull, Rotary International District 7360 governor, noted some have been meeting via Zoom or other interactive platforms.
Stull wrote some of the 70 clubs in the district have been collecting for food banks, volunteering for Meals On Wheels and using district grants for COVID-19 necessities.
Those included mask-making, connecting with other service groups to help and looking towards future needs. Small business support has included purchasing gift cards online or by phone.
"We, as all others, are celebrating and supporting those heroic members who are considered essential employees to keep the rest of us safe," Stull added. "They have our deepest gratitude and admiration."
District 7360 is comprised of clubs in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.
