MILTON — The efforts of Milton Area High School students has resulted in three beds being purchased for local families in need.
Angela Hunter, a Milton Area High School Spanish teacher, said seven clubs joined forces to sell whoopie pies, bringing in $600 for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's Put a Child to Bed project. As a result, three beds were purchased.
Clubs involved in fundraising included the Spanish Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, Interact, Student Government, Early Childhood Education and Future Business Leaders of America.
Hunter credited students Eli Yoder and Dominic Savidge in leading the effort.
"They were super helpful in selling whoopie pies and making sure all students had a chance to contribute and enjoy the treats," Hunter said, of the two students. "Students from many clubs wanted to hold one more fundraiser this year, but we obviously can't do that with the school closure."
Due to the school's Wellness Policy, Hunter said treats like whoopie pies normally cannot be sold at school without an exception.
"We had to apply for one of those exceptions and (Principal Andrew) Rantz and (Food Service Director Sharon) Adami willingly granted one," Hunter said.
Lois Passi, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way's Local Vision chair, offered thanks to Hunter and the students for their efforts.
"Thank you all for your collective effort and hard work," she said. "Thank you for teaching your students such kindness."
Milton Area School District student have been supporting the United Way's efforts to purchase beds for locals in need. In October, the middle school's Where Everyone Belongs Club and student council raised $1,200 for the cause.
