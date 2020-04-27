WATSONTOWN — By a vote of 5-1, Watsontown Borough Council on Monday passed an ordinance which formally approves an Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement with McEwensville Borough.
Voting in favor of the ordinance were council members Greg Miller, Fred Merrill, Ralph Young, Dan Folk and Todd Moyer. Council member Dennis Confer voted against the ordinance.
Council in March approved the Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement, with borough Manager Jay Jarrett noting at that time that the ordinance still had to be approved in order for the agreement to be in place.
Jarrett previously said the agreement is for one year and includes a 30-day opt out for either side.
Under the terms of the agreement, McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for the year for the services. Jarrett said that was calculated on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per person.
McEwensville Borough Council President Clyde Smith told The Standard-Journal in March that the municipality already approved the Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement and related ordinance.
Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting was conducted via a phone conferencing system. In addition to approving the ordinance, council approved a $37,933 bid by Big Rock Paving, of York County, for paving work in the borough.
In a message following the meeting, Jarrett said the paving will be completed: On Ash Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets; and at the Fourth Street railroad crossing. Some street repairs will also be completed on First Street and Spruce Alley.
Approval was granted to have Buck’s Plumbing and Heating replace the air conditioning unit at the police department, at a cost of $7,680.
Council agreed to hold off until its May 26 meeting to decide on whether July 4 festivities will be held this year in the borough.
Barb Diehl, a member of the July 4 committee, said social distancing guidelines could still be in place in July. That would make it difficult to hold the annual parade and activities in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
If those festivities cannot be held, due to coronavirus guidelines, she said the borough could still look at holding fireworks, but in a location other than along the river near the park.
Confer suggested moving the fireworks to the area of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department headquarters, along Route 405 north of Watsontown. At that location, he said there would be more room for onlookers to spread out.
Folk expressed concerns that in that area the fireworks would be set off over buildings.
In making a decision in May on whether to move forward with the July 4 festivities, Diehl said there will still be time to plan any events which council may opt to hold.
