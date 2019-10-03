MILTON — Each weekend, 260 children in the Milton Area School District receive nourishment they may not otherwise have access to thanks to a project which is in its fifth year of serving the community.
Dave Miller is the coordinator of the Panther Packs program, which is operated out of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church to provide weekend food items to Milton elementary students who may otherwise have to go without food on the weekends.
“This started from three small groups in our church, they all had a vision of feeding kids,” Miller said.
“Once they had the vision, we called a meeting together,” he explained. “There were 60 people at that first meeting. It grew from there.”
Initially, he said the program provided weekend food items to about 30 students in need who attended the now shuttered Montandon Elementary School. Eventually, the program expanded to provide weekend food packages for White Deer and Baugher elementary students in need.
“There will be two entrees, two cereals, a fruit and a snack (in each pack),” Miller said.
“We work with Sharon Adami, who is the director of Food Service (in the Milton Area School District),” he continued. “She is excellent. She gets the numbers (of students in need) to us once a month.”
Students receive the food items each Friday, without others in the school realizing they are receiving the items in order to protect their privacy.
Miller said volunteers from across the community gather at the church on the first Wednesday of each month to prepare the packages of food for the entire month.
On Wednesday, volunteers from the Milton Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run were among those assisting with preparing the packages.
Tom Evans, president of the Milton Rotary Club, said it’s important for his organization to support Panther Packs.
“This is a very worthwhile project,” he said. “It does a lot of good to benefit the community… We will be here again and again and again.”
Last year, he said the club secured a $1,500 Rotary district grant to support Panther Packs.
Like Evans, Kiwanis Club member Shirley McPherrin said it’s important for her club to support Panther Packs.
“We just enjoy volunteering, especially for kids in the community,” McPherrin said. “We try to come (to help) as often as we can, at least once a year… We also try to donate to the cause.”
In addition to the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, Miller said a number of churches, organizations and school groups from across the community support Panther Packs.
“The food is donated by individuals or church groups,” Miller said. “If we need to, we can buy from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.”
Volunteers are always needed to assist with preparing the packs.
Financial contributions and donations of food items are also needed. The following items can be accepted: Ramen noodles, canned pasta, soup, stew, chili, fruit cups, individual-sized boxes of cereal, cereal bars, applesauce cups, pudding cups, oatmeal packs, tuna packs, macaroni and cheese individual cups, breakfast bars and small cans of chicken.
For more information on volunteering with or contributing to Panther Packs, call St. Andrew’s at 570-742-2000 or email dsm72091@ptd.net.
