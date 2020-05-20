LEWISBURG — Commissioner Chair Preston Boop indicated Wednesday that Union County and several others in the region were more than ready to go green.
Boop said as many as 10 Central Pennsylvania counties were ready to take action accordingly and move to the least restrictive phase of COVID-19 management.
"We need to demand to the governor that we go green and just get ready to go," Boop said. "There are a whole multitude of things that are shut down that don't need to be shut down. One size doesn't fit all."
Boop said Gov. Tom Wolf was imposing restrictions more suitable for high population density areas on relatively rural Union and Snyder counties. He added that the need to restart the local economy outweighed any consequences the governor has mentioned.
"There is absolutely no reason why these sanctions can't be lifted," Boop said. "If you don't want to lift them 100%, at least give us the ability to get moving again instead of stalling this economy forever."
Boop noted that governor vetoed Senate bills which among other things would have allowed counties to implement their own mitigation plans and allow various industries in red phase counties to open up.
"Shame on him," was his comment.
Boop noted that Joe Kantz, Snyder County commissioner, was on board with going green. Union and Snyder counties have been in the yellow phase of pandemic recovery for nearly three weeks.
Under the green phase, workplaces would still follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. Aggressive mitigation for individuals would be lifted but CDC and DOH guidelines would be followed.
