LEWISBURG — Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee members paused at the opening of their most recent meeting.
Terry Burke, committee president, asked the group to reflect upon the events of Sept. 11, 2001 at the start of the monthly meeting. While some committee members had military experience and others did not, nearly all had a reflection on the day the nation sustained a terror attack unlike any before it.
Manny Piña, committee member, recalled how he’d worked the previous night at PlayWorld. His wife woke him and told him to check out what was on television.
“The first plane already hit, and I am seeing the smoke and I have no idea what was going on. I had just woke up,” said Piña, who was in the Army Reserve. “As I am looking at it, here comes the second plane and then it hits. That’s when I said I guess my unit will be calling pretty soon.”
Piña’s unit indeed called and they were placed on stand by. They were deployed about 18 months later to Iraq.
Allen Walter, committee vice president, was similarly alerted by his wife to turn on the television and saw the second plane hit the World Trade Center. The crashes at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Somerset County, followed.
Cheryl Walter worked as a cardiac rehab nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital. She was also director of the Susquehanna Valley Critical Incident Stress Management team.
“They were called and activated to go to Shanksville,” Allen recalled. “Before they could leave, they were rerouted to go to New York City. Within two days of the actual event, she and her team were on the pile at ‘Ground Hero,’ she called it.”
Kevin Bittenbender, committee member and military veteran, said the attack was a total shock. His thoughts and emotions ranged a full spectrum and were then supplanted with a powerful desire to take positive action.
“One thing was that it brought the communities and this world together,” Bittenbender said Wednesday. “That was just the opposite of what it planned to do, which was to separate and dishearten.”
Bittenbender said he was on vacation at the time and had a pager. It went off and indicated leave was cancelled immediately.
“I had to hurry back,” he recalled. “Thank God, it was distance. I was at the shore. I didn’t have to fly.”
Facilities were locked down when Bittenbender returned. His first deployment was to evaluate European Theater security levels at military bases. Deployments to Afghanistan followed as a member of 173rd, Third Group, Special Forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.