NEW BERLIN — A handful of volunteers were what kept the New Berlin Activities Committee and Heritage/New Berlin Day going this year.
Heritage/New Berlin Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug 22, along Market, Plum and Vine streets, New Berlin. The event, in its 50th year, draws crafters, food and other vendors to the borough.
There was uncertainty as planning progressed with regards to dealing with a gathering during a pandemic. However, modifications will be made to maintain safe social distance and there will be reminders to mask up.
Barbara Stamm, long-time volunteer coordinator, stressed how big a day it can be for the borough.
“It is a big fundraiser for the various organizations here in town,” Stamm said. “The fire department does the French fries, the (Sons of the American Legion) do the hamburgs and all the churches do food stands.”
Heritage/New Berlin Day raises the funds needed for the committee to sponsor other annual events in the borough. They have included community yard sales in the spring and fall, fireworks and other 4th of July activities, Art in the Park, the planting of a butterfly garden on the Commons and replacement of the Christmas tree between Market Street churches.
Other purchases have included materials for Christmas angel decorations which light borough streets in the season and maintenance at the Community Center.
Stamm added that it would be a shame if such a day would be forced to fade away, which almost happened once before.
The current committee evolved from the New Berlin Heritage Association, said Shirl Hummel, committee coordinator. Its Heritage Days was remembered in the current title for the festival day.
“It was something that had always been,” Hummel said. “The Heritage Association had it. When they weren’t going to do it, a group of us just hated to see it go by the wayside. We started to get together and organize it.”
Hummel said ownership of items such as the gazebo was obtained via auction from its previous owners. There were other timely purchases which ensured the festival would continue without missing a year.
Hummel and Stamm credited Bob Garrett of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the late Kathy Mapes for taking actions which kept the festival afloat in the same format.
“Between Bob Garrett and Kathy (Mapes), they got things in the works,” Hummel recalled. “They got a craft person and Kathy was the antiques person. Bob just new what to do. He was with the Heritage (Association).”
Stamm said 50th anniversary crocks and mugs would be sold this year. The crocks, limited edition, were numbered by artist Angela Mowery who also did the mugs. A raffle of a quilt, made by Emily Reichard Kline, would also be in tune with the golden anniversary.
Contributing members of the New Berlin Activities Committee have also included Betty Hollenbach, who helps out with finding antique vendors and runs the funnel cake and “walking” taco stands.
Volunteering still makes New Berlin a unique place, the volunteers noted, but possibly not as much as it once did.
“(Volunteering) means a lot to us,” Hummel said. “It used to mean a lot to the people.”
Stamm said younger community members are often satisfied by paying for everything, rather than volunteering. Hummel said “body work,” or hands-on support, was what was missing.
Both women feared that the 2020 Heritage/New Berlin Day would be the last. It was noted that the only reason it was planned for this year was because it was a golden anniversary.
Hummel said she would be stepping away from the coordinator role after the August festival.
Stamm noted that it was time for a younger generation to step in as the work of the Activities Committee was constant.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic offered New Berliners a chance to look into the future. Without volunteer organizations such as the New Berlin Activities Committee, Stamm said the borough may remain as empty and quiet as it was on the most recent Independence Day.
Call 570-966-2677(Hummel) or 570-966-1449 (Stamm) for more information or to volunteer.
