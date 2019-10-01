DANVILLE — At a T-Railer Quilt Guild meeting in Danville, veteran Ed Rhoad of Allentown, N.J., was awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor and recognition of his service to our country.
Rhoad, who has family in the area, served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962. His job was in computer management keeping track of supplies, knowing what planes were available at what bases and their status, and establishing an aerial photography data base. Rhoad helped install the first Air Force computer in South Korea. Most of his service was at the Tachikawa and Fuchu Air Bases in Japan with the 6000th Support Wing.
He left the Air Force as a captain.
His quilt was pieced and quilted by members of the T-Railer Quilt Guild and awarded by Pat Becker, Carol Shock, Linda Kashner, Renee Smith, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
