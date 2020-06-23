HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 510 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, though only one new case was reported in local counties.
Thirty-eight new deaths were reported, though none locally.
Statewide, there have been 82,696 cases of COVID-19 and 6,464 deaths.
There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date.
Local case counts to date: Northumberland County, 254; Columbia County, 375 (up one from yesterday); Montour, 61; Union, 81; and Snyder, 52.
Cases locally are confirmed cases, per the state data provided.
