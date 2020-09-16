LAURELTON — The West End Library will be holding a drive-thru book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the library parking lot, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Bags of books will be sold with a mix of hardcover and paperback books. Certain genres can be requested.
Pre-order by calling the library at 570-922-4773. Pre-orders will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 9, and may be picked up at the library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 15 or 16. Payment will be due at pick up.
Cars will be allowed, one at a time, to drive up and request a certain genre or a mixed bag. Books will be placed in the trunk or back seat of a buyer's car. Masks will be required.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy.
For additional information contact Wendy Rote, library director, at 570-922-4773.
