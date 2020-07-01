NEW BERLIN — A drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the New Berlin Social Hall, New Berlin.
Meals include a chicken barbecue half, baked beans, applesauce and a roll. Chicken halves will also be available for purchase.
Proceeds benefit the New Berlin Fire Company.
