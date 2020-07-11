Mississippi flag design to have ties to Milton

MILTON — The new Mississippi state flag is expected to be emblazoned with a phrase which has deep ties to the Milton community.
According to a July 2 Associated Press article, Mississippi faced increasing pressure to change its 126-year-old flag — which contained a replica of the Confederate flag within it.
A coalition of legislators on Sunday, June 28, passed legislation to retire the flag.
Mississippi will be without a flag for a while. A commission will design a new one that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the words “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will draft a different design using the same guidelines, to be sent to voters later.
In 2014, a celebration was held in Milton to mark the 150th anniversary of the phrase “In God We Trust” being placed on U.S. currency.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. James Pollock, a Milton native, is recognized as the originator of the “In God We Trust” motto being placed on U.S. currency. He was director of the U.S. Mint when the phrase was formally approved to be placed on the currency, on April 22, 1864.
During a 2017 lecture presented by the Milton Historical Society, historian Glen Bayly appeared as Pollock.
In the midst of the Civil War, Bayly said Pollock was instructed to prepare a motto which could be used on the coins.
“The heartbreak of war led to a discussion that God should be recognized,” Bayly said, during the lecture. “We claim to be a Christian nation... our coinage should display this.”
The motto “Our Country, Our God, Our Trust” quickly evolved into “In God We Trust.”
“We like to say everyone who carries a coin in their pocket carries a part of Milton with them,” Bayly said, during the lecture.
Pollock was born Sept. 11, 1810, and attended Kirkpatrick Academy in Milton. He graduated from Princeton College in 1831.
Highlights of Pollock’s career included:
• 1836 to 1838: Served as Northumberland County district attorney.
• 1844 to 1849: Elected as a Whig to U.S. Congress — supported telegraph inventor Samuel Morse and advocated for a transcontinental railroad.
• 1851: Appointed president judge of the Eighth Judicial District of Pennsylvania.
• 1855 to 1858: Served as governor of Pennsylvania.
• 1855 to 1890: Served as vice president of the American Sunday School Union.
• 1861 to 1866 and 1869 to 1873: Served as director of the U.S. Mint.
Pollock and his wife, Sarah Ann Hepburn, had three sons and five daughters. He died April 19, 1890, and is buried in the Milton Cemetery.
