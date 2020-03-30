NEW COLUMBIA — It’s been said that animals and people can be drawn to each other.
Such was the case when Pam Rosado of the New Columbia area recently saw rescue dog Haley via a newsfeed photo. Rosado, member of many animal groups on her Facebook feed, said she was immediately taken by the pregnant female located in Tennessee.
Earlier this year Rosado fostered a beagle, her first, and again began the fostering process for Haley.
“Sometimes you are just drawn to a certain animal,” Rosado said. “You just have the feeling that is what you are meant to do.”
Rosado contacted the rescue group and filled out applications. She said “up north” fosters were preferred.
“They wanted to bring these animals up to Pennsylvania because there was a greater chance of them surviving,” Rosado said. “The south is very bad with animals. They treat them horribly.”
Haley, a Chesapeake Bay retriever mix, was dumped at what Rosado called a “high kill” shelter because she was pregnant.
After being accepted, the transport from Tennessee to Harrisburg, happened in a single day.
“She was very scared and very pregnant,” Rosado recalled. “We all thought she was going to be having her puppies soon. Well, it didn’t happen as quickly as we thought.”
It took another week-and-a-half before Haley had a litter of eight puppies.
“This was my first time,” she added. “There was a lot to be learned.”
Haley gave birth two-and-a-half weeks ago. Rosado said the pups were just starting to open their eyes this week.
“It is so fulfilling to be able to be part of this and help to save all these little lives,” Rosado said. “I will keep them until they are 10-weeks old with their mother here, then they will be adopted.”
Rosado said they will be adopted through the Tennessee-based rescue.
“They would like to have homes for them here,” Rosado said. “Which was why they chose somebody from up here to foster.”
Seven of Haley’s puppies have survived.
“There was one that was just very weak,” she noted. “Feedings every few hours for almost a week. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it but we our absolute best to try and save him.”
But the seven were growing like crazy, Rosado said, and just starting to get cute.
She noted that her dogs, a golden retriever and a border collie-Aussie mix, were getting along well with Haley.
“They are like they always lived together,” Rosado. “They are curious about the puppies but we are not letting that happen just yet. Mom is being a little protective.”
There would be more growing and socializing in the next 10 weeks.
“I’m fostering all of them,” she aded. “In fact, I’ve heard that there were applications in for the mother and the puppies before the were born.”
Rosado said everyone loved the story of Haley and her brood.
“I think my husband is getting rather attached to Haley,” she added. “We’ll just have to have to see how that goes.”
Rosado, and others, have observed that dog adoptions were up at a time of national crisis.
“People are home and they have more time,” Rosado said. “It makes for a very good companion. It gives them something to do and it gives them company especially for those who are home alone and are getting depressed or bored.
“The only thing is they need to realize is once they go back to work, this is a commitment,” she noted. “But there is no better time. It is so heartwarming that the rescues and the shelters are being emptied right now.”
Rosado, an admitted animal lover, has 13 alpaca on a farm. The farm is closed until the COVID-19 crisis passes. Events will be scheduled then.
She said the world needed time to heal in the meantime.
“Everyone is focused on the virus itself, but I have heard the air is a little cleaner, the waters are a little clearer,” Rosado said. “Maybe this is a time for us all to heal.”
People, she added, were helping each other out. Adopting an animal would also help the populace come out better for the experience.
“Maybe it is a wake-up call for all of us to get our act together and be nicer and be better to the world and humanity,” Rosado said. “Make the best of it. Do what you can. Adopt an animal. Be kind to each other and help each other out. When we come out of this, keep it up.”
Charley’s Crusaders, a Tennessee-based nonprofit rescue, was doing the adoptions. Visit www.charliescrusaders.org for more information.
