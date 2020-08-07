MILTON — The Milton Nursing Rehabilitation Center is reporting 18 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 23 tests pending.
Center officials noted a separate area is now dedicated to treatment of COVID-19 patients. Residents who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are being safely quarantined, officials noted on the website.
Several area counties have seen a surge in cases in recent days, most attributed to nursing facilities, while a surge in Union County has largely been attributed to USP-Lewisburg.
