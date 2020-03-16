LEWISBURG — Sedans, SUVs and a few rented trucks lined roadways around Bucknell University dorms Monday afternoon.
Students were packing up and leaving in advance of the deadline of 5 p.m. today to do so.
The school imposed the deadline last week as it announced a transition to online classes. The directive was a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Students could apply for a waiver and stay under certain conditions.
Exiting students included Rebecca Rosenberg from Toms River, N.J. The senior biomedical engineering major was almost at a loss for words as family members helped load a vehicle.
Rosenberg said there would be a time for reevaluation when she got home.
“I was considering moving back into the Lewisburg area,” she said. “That was because I have a special project with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) which at this point isn’t closed but might.”
Rosenberg had already been accepted at a graduate school but was uncertain how things would unfold.
“I was supposed to start June 1. We’ll see. So far, they haven’t cancelled anything,” she said. “Part of my program in grad school is supposed to be a month-long trip abroad in August. Don’t know if that will happen.”
Spring break, Rosenberg said, was undertaken with no idea that she could have already had her last class with well-liked professors.
Karry Rosenberg, Rebecca’s mom, said she was heartbroken for her daughter. She noted there has been no talk of a rebate for room and board, but hadn’t looked into it yet.
Logan Schofield, of Toledo, Ohio, a senior chemical engineering major and water polo team member, planned to go to Hungary after graduation and train for the summer.
There was also a possibility of playing professionally in Italy or some other country for a season before grad school. Schofield said the situation in Europe was keeping his plans uncertain.
Schofield said he understood the actions were taken to protect vulnerable citizens from the virus. He hoped to take a deep breath before starting online classes.
“The transition to online classes is a little different for me,” he said. “The majority of my classes are lab-based. My senior design project is almost entirely lab-based. It is going to be a hard transition from taking that hands-on learning experience and making it function with basically a video interview with the rest of the class.”
Schofield noted that on-campus distractions would not be a problem when living at home, nor would spring practice for water polo.
“Whatever time we would be spending with our friends in the pool will be transferring over to adjusting to that online class setting,” he added.
Janet Schofield, Logan’s mom, said her son’s two roommates were also water polo players. One was from Serbia and the other was from California.
“One of them is shipping stuff,” she said. “The one from Serbia is going with the one from California until we figure something out.”
Janet said another son in school is also coming home. There will be a time of adjustment as both sons will be doing online classes.
Meantime, Jess Lis of Basking Ridge, N.J., said her major was an easy transition to online learning. But on balance, the consequences of the upheaval to her last semester had not really hit yet.
“I think it is funny that graduation is still on the table,” Lis mused. “As much as I hope that it is true, I feel like it is not going to happen on May 17. It is just a way for the school to ease some of the pain for seniors.”
Lis was considering a move to the Boston area after graduation.
